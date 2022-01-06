first alert weather

Drier Thursday Across South Florida Before Arrival of Next Front

A new front pushes into South Florida on Friday and we will track scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm

South Florida will be slightly drier to end the work week, but the latest front coming through the area could keep wet weather in the upcoming forecast.

Look for a pleasant Thursday with more sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. The temperatures will be just about perfect too, topping out in the upper 70s.

A new front pushes into South Florida on Friday and we will track scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The front will then stall just south of us, keeping some showers in the forecast.

You'll notice a gusty east breeze too with highs in the upper 70s.

A second front will hit on Monday and this front will finally bring lower humidity, cooler temperatures and bright sunshine back to South Florida. Temperatures will take a dip too. look for lows in the mid-60s with highs in the mid-70s.

