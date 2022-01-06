Drier Thursday Across South Florida Before Arrival of Next Front

South Florida will be slightly drier to end the work week, but the latest front coming through the area could keep wet weather in the upcoming forecast.
Look for a pleasant Thursday with more sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. The temperatures will be just about perfect too, topping out in the upper 70s.
A new front pushes into South Florida on Friday and we will track scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The front will then stall just south of us, keeping some showers in the forecast.
You'll notice a gusty east breeze too with highs in the upper 70s.
A second front will hit on Monday and this front will finally bring lower humidity, cooler temperatures and bright sunshine back to South Florida. Temperatures will take a dip too. look for lows in the mid-60s with highs in the mid-70s.