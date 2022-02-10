Drier Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns This Weekend

South Florida will get a slight break from the recent wet weather Thursday, but the raindrops will be returning across parts of the area soon.

North winds and clear skies are responsible for the fresh start to Thursday. We are seeing widespread 50s for all of us, except for the Keys of course. They play by a different set of rules as morning low 60s across the island chain.

Bright sunshine will do the trick this afternoon as highs push back to the mid-70s, just a touch below the norm for this time of the year.

Winds will continue to shift to the east and southeast over the next few days and the mercury will respond. Overnight temperatures will drift back to the upper 60s as highs push the low 80s.

Our next front and good chance for showers will arrive on Sunday. This looks like the more unsettled of the two days this weekend. Cooler weather moves in early next week with lows back to the 50s and highs in the 70s. It'll be sunny and turning breezy as well.

