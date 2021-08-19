first alert weather

Drier Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns This Weekend

Despite the humidity, don't look for much in the way of rain Thursday

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

South Florida's run of drier weather will continue Thursday - but you may want to have a plan to move your weekend activities indoors when the wet weather makes its return.

Despite the humidity, don't look for much in the way of rain Thursday. What we will get is an isolated shower or storm during the first half of the day.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Morning temperatures are in the 80s with low 90s expected by the afternoon. Look for this pattern to continue for the next few days.

The pattern will change as we hit the second half of the weekend. Deeper moisture moves in and storm chances go up.

South Florida remains a bit unsettled into early next week. Highs will be close to average, topping out around 90.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us