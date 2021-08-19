Drier Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns This Weekend

South Florida's run of drier weather will continue Thursday - but you may want to have a plan to move your weekend activities indoors when the wet weather makes its return.

Despite the humidity, don't look for much in the way of rain Thursday. What we will get is an isolated shower or storm during the first half of the day.

Morning temperatures are in the 80s with low 90s expected by the afternoon. Look for this pattern to continue for the next few days.

The pattern will change as we hit the second half of the weekend. Deeper moisture moves in and storm chances go up.

South Florida remains a bit unsettled into early next week. Highs will be close to average, topping out around 90.