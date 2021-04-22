first alert weather

Drier Thursday Across South Florida With Wet Weather Sticking Around Through Weekend

The area can't rule out an early isolated shower with a few more spotty showers possible later in the day

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a wetter start to the work week, South Florida will feel slightly drier on Thursday - but you may not want to put away those umbrellas just yet.

Temperatures and humidity are down a bit Thursday, courtesy of a front that pushed through late Wednesday. The area can't rule out an early isolated shower with a few more spotty showers possible later in the day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

News You Should Know 14 mins ago

THE 6IX: What to Do if COVID Vaccine Card Gets Lost, Jackson Health Ending Public Vaccine Program

Earth Day 23 hours ago

Earth Day 2021: Events Scheduled Thursday Across South Florida

Highs will still manage to hit the mid-80s, but you'll feel a pleasant breeze out of the north.

The breeze will pick up a bit more Friday into the weekend, making for not the best beach and boating conditions. Rip current risk will be moderate or even on the high side.

Temperatures will start rising too. Look for low to mid-80s Friday, mid-80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Rain chances will be no higher than about 20-30% through the period. 

Yet another front will roll in early next week, knocking our temperatures back to the mid-80s.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us