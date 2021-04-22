Drier Thursday Across South Florida With Wet Weather Sticking Around Through Weekend

After a wetter start to the work week, South Florida will feel slightly drier on Thursday - but you may not want to put away those umbrellas just yet.

Temperatures and humidity are down a bit Thursday, courtesy of a front that pushed through late Wednesday. The area can't rule out an early isolated shower with a few more spotty showers possible later in the day.

Highs will still manage to hit the mid-80s, but you'll feel a pleasant breeze out of the north.

The breeze will pick up a bit more Friday into the weekend, making for not the best beach and boating conditions. Rip current risk will be moderate or even on the high side.

Temperatures will start rising too. Look for low to mid-80s Friday, mid-80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Rain chances will be no higher than about 20-30% through the period.

Yet another front will roll in early next week, knocking our temperatures back to the mid-80s.