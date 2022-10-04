Drier Tuesday Across South Florida Before Storms Chances Make Return to Area

South Florida will have another day of drier weather Tuesday before an increased chance of storms returning to the area.

Comfortable conditions continue across the area as Tuesday features a few showers near the coast in the morning, but this afternoon a mix of sun and clouds are expected.

A few afternoon sprinkles might get rung out but otherwise it should be a mainly dry afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Showers are possible at night in southern areas of Miami-Dade. These should be few and far between. Lows fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday, shower chances start increasing. Not everyone will see rain but a storm or two is likely. Highs remain in the mid and upper 80s.

Tropics continues to monitor two waves. One farthest east is starting to see an increase in the likelihood of development (80%). The other area near the Caribbean, models aren’t super fond of development and the NHC has dropped the likelihood down to a 30%.