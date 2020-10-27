first alert weather

Drier Tuesday in South Florida Ahead of Slightly Cooler Temperatures

Feels like temperatures will easily hit the mid to upper 90s so be thankful for that afternoon beach breeze

After days of wet weather, South Florida will finally have a chance to dry out ahead of what could be a slight dip in temperatures.

The area starts out quite warm with many locations having morning temperatures at or above 80 degrees. Residents can look for another sunny, rain-free but humid afternoon on Tuesday as highs hit the mid to upper 80s.

Feels like temperatures will easily hit the mid to upper 90s so be thankful for that afternoon beach breeze.

The forecast stays the same all week long. A new front rolls in this weekend, dropping temperatures a few degrees and adding a lot more wind. We will add a few more showers too - thought it won't be a washout, but something we will continue to watch this week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

