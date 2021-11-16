Drier Tuesday in South Florida Before Wet Weather Makes Its Return

While most of South Florida will not have to worry about rain over the next few days of the week, the end of the work week could be a washout for parts of the area.

We are beginning to see a slow warming trend along with a slight bump in humidity. It's still too dry for rain Tuesday as highs warm to the low 80s.

You'll notice the winds sticking around, especially near the coast. This adds to the pleasant feel but we are still under a small craft advisory with a high risk of rip currents too.

Winds shift to the southeast later this week and our rain chances rise. Thursday and Friday look like the rainiest days this week with highs locked in around 80.

A weak front will push through this weekend with Sunday looking like the driest of the two days. You'll notice a slight dip in humidity, but nothing dramatic.