Drier Tuesday, Remainder of Work Week Across South Florida Before Wet Weekend

South Florida will be getting some relief from the wet weather for the rest of the work week, but that relief won't last through the weekend.

We have a front pushing through and you'll notice the rain moving out, humidity dropping and winds picking up. Highs will still manage to hit the mid-80s.

Humidity drops even further as we head into Wednesday with absolutely no rain in sight.

The winds will remain with us all week and slowly, but surely the humidity will creep up. Rain chances will respond with Friday and the weekend looking quite muggy and on the warm side too.

Rain chances will respond with the best chances this weekend. Not a washout, but you'll need to keep an eye to the sky.