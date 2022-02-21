Drier, Warmer Work Week Across South Florida Starting Monday

South Florida will be feeling the heat this upcoming work week with no rain relief in sight for many across the area.

A warm and dry President’s Day is ahead for South Florida with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching into the low 80s. The breezy will elevated again Monday and create dangerous conditions at the coast.

Expect a high risk of rip current for all Atlantic beaches in South Florida/ Gusts could reach 20+ mph.

Tuesday's forecast will be very similar with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay slim through the rest of the work week with warm and mostly sunny days ahead.

