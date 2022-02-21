first alert weather

Drier, Warmer Work Week Across South Florida Starting Monday

Rain chances stay slim through the rest of the work week with warm and mostly sunny days ahead

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will be feeling the heat this upcoming work week with no rain relief in sight for many across the area.

A warm and dry President’s Day is ahead for South Florida with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching into the low 80s. The breezy will elevated again Monday and create dangerous conditions at the coast.

Expect a high risk of rip current for all Atlantic beaches in South Florida/ Gusts could reach 20+ mph.

Tuesday's forecast will be very similar with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay slim through the rest of the work week with warm and mostly sunny days ahead.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us