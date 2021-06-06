first alert weather

Drier Weather Continues Sunday, Start of Work Week Across South Florida

Expect gusty southeast winds up to 25 mph, meaning a high risk for dangerous rip currents and small craft caution for boaters

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

South Florida went from days of wet weather to a drier pattern to end the weekend and start the upcoming work week.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with isolated storms this morning followed by sunny and dry weather this afternoon.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Major Boxing Returns to South Florida, Man Throws Infant at Deputies After Chase

cruise industry 44 mins ago

Miami-Based Norwegian Cruise Line Announces More US Voyages Resuming

Expect gusty southeast winds up to 25 mph, meaning a high risk for dangerous rip currents and small craft caution for boaters. With the high humidity, 88° will feel like 95°+ this afternoon.

Low rain chances of 10% are expected Monday & Tuesday. Higher rain chances begin to build next weekend into the following week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us