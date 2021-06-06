Drier Weather Continues Sunday, Start of Work Week Across South Florida

South Florida went from days of wet weather to a drier pattern to end the weekend and start the upcoming work week.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with isolated storms this morning followed by sunny and dry weather this afternoon.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Expect gusty southeast winds up to 25 mph, meaning a high risk for dangerous rip currents and small craft caution for boaters. With the high humidity, 88° will feel like 95°+ this afternoon.

Low rain chances of 10% are expected Monday & Tuesday. Higher rain chances begin to build next weekend into the following week.