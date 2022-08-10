Drier Wednesday Across South Florida as Hot and Hazy Conditions Return

After several days of wet weather across parts of South Florida, the area will see a return of the drier weather with hot and hazy conditions making a comeback.

Another hot and mostly dry Wednesday as rain chances will remain slim as Saharan air stays in place. While we cant rule out a few showers throughout the afternoon, partly cloudy and hazy skies will also be seen.

Highs end up in the low 90s with feels like temps nearing 100°. This pattern will stay with us through the end of the work week before rain chances return to normal by Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and likely on Sunday. Highs remain in the low 90s for the extended period.