Drier Wednesday Across South Florida Before Humidity, Storms Return

For at least one more day, South Florida will be drier and have lower humidity before the wet weather makes a return just in time for the weekend.

Low humidity and a pleasant breeze is hanging on for dear life, so get out there and enjoy it. The area may see a couple of spotty showers for your Wednesday, but it won't be a concern.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Look for highs to top out in the mid-80s yet again. Just keep in mind that the breeze is keeping the rip currents in play. Small craft should exercise caution as well.

The humidity goes up from here and rain chances will spike as we hit late week and the weekend. Rain chances will top out around 40-50 percent with highs staying put in the mid-80s.

The tropics remain quiet with the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season set to end on November 30th.