Drier Wednesday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

Residents and tourists across South Florida will get one more day to enjoy mostly clear skies before rain and potential storms make their return to the area.

The humidity continues to rise and it feels a little more like September out there versus October. Look for highs Wednesday afternoon to approach 90 with feels like temperatures well into the 90s.

Outside of a spotty shower, we should be mainly rain free.

Shower and thunderstorm chances rise from here, peaking this weekend as a front nears South Florida. Highs will remain in the upper 80s for the balance of the week, but the increase in clouds and rain this weekend may keep us in the mid-80s.

It looks like the front will never quite work south of us, so expect the humidity to remain elevated - possibly a touch lower Sunday into Monday.