Miami-Dade

Drier Wednesday Across South Florida With Feels Like Temps in Triple Digits

You'll notice a little more breeze each afternoon which may help take the edge off those temperatures, especially near the coast

NBC Universal, Inc.

The rainy season of the summer months across South Florida will feel like the past for much of Wednesday and the rest of the work week.

High pressure will deliver a warm and sunny Wednesday with very little rain and highs in the low 90s. Humidity is high, so look for feels like temperatures to be well above 100 later in the day.

Local

Miami-Dade 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know – Cyber Attack Causes Miami-Dade School Issues, Postal Cost Cutting Impacting Speed

coronavirus 7 hours ago

‘Wondering If You Will Make It Out Alive': Experiencing the Pandemic Behind Bars

Rain chances stay low for much of the week with highs again locked into the low 90s. You'll notice a little more breeze each afternoon which may help take the edge off those temperatures, especially near the coast.

Rain chances move up for the second half of the weekend and especially next week. Highs will come in a little lower, topping out in the upper 80s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us