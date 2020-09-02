Drier Wednesday Across South Florida With Feels Like Temps in Triple Digits

The rainy season of the summer months across South Florida will feel like the past for much of Wednesday and the rest of the work week.

High pressure will deliver a warm and sunny Wednesday with very little rain and highs in the low 90s. Humidity is high, so look for feels like temperatures to be well above 100 later in the day.

Rain chances stay low for much of the week with highs again locked into the low 90s. You'll notice a little more breeze each afternoon which may help take the edge off those temperatures, especially near the coast.

Rain chances move up for the second half of the weekend and especially next week. Highs will come in a little lower, topping out in the upper 80s.