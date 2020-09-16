Drier Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Wetter Weekend

South Florida may not need an umbrella for much of Wednesday, but don't put it away as the rain clouds will likely roll back in starting this weekend.

A slight southeast breeze will keep us warm and humid with highs around 90. Rain will be limited with chances coming in around 20%.

Look for more of the same through Friday, in fact, as highs push back into the low 90s and rain chances remain in the 10-20% range.

A few more storms will bubble up this weekend, but we are not looking at a washout. Highs will be in the low 90s with rain chances around 30-40%.

Look for more breeze and an even better chance for rain next week.