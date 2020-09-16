Miami-Dade

Drier Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Wetter Weekend

A few more storms will bubble up this weekend, but we are not looking at a washout

South Florida may not need an umbrella for much of Wednesday, but don't put it away as the rain clouds will likely roll back in starting this weekend.

A slight southeast breeze will keep us warm and humid with highs around 90. Rain will be limited with chances coming in around 20%.

Look for more of the same through Friday, in fact, as highs push back into the low 90s and rain chances remain in the 10-20% range.

A few more storms will bubble up this weekend, but we are not looking at a washout. Highs will be in the low 90s with rain chances around 30-40%.

Look for more breeze and an even better chance for rain next week.

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
