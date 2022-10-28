Drier Weekend Across South Florida Ahead of Warmer Halloween

South Florida won't be dealing with weather that will feel much like the Halloween season, but the area will be drier in time for all the trick or treaters taking to the streets.

Our stretch of dry weather continues on your Friday with a little more breeze too. This bumps our morning numbers up a touch but it also drops our afternoon temps by two to three degrees. Look for morning upper 60s to mid-70s followed by mid-80s.

The subtle uptick in winds will also give us a moderate rip current risk at our area beaches along with a moderate chop on Biscayne Bay.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The weekend can be best summed up this way: partly cloudy with a breeze along with a 20 percent chance of fast moving showers. Morning temperatures will mostly be in the 70s with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

How about Halloween? Only a 10 percent chance of a shower with highs in the mid-80s. A little warm, but most importantly pretty dry.