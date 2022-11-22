Drive-by Shooting at Same North Miami Beach Location as Monday Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Tuesday in North Miami Beach that took place at the same location as a drive-by shooting Monday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place, surrounding the scene with police tape as police investigated around the area.

North Miami Beach Police said over 30 shots were fired into a home at the address. No injures were reported.

The incident came one day after a drive-by shooting left one home riddled with bullets Monday morning.

Police are investigating what they said was a drive-by shooting at a North Miami Beach home. NBC 6's Victor Jorges reports

North Miami Beach Police officials said the shooting happened at a home shortly before 7 a.m. Several shots were fired into the residence but no injuries were reported, police said.

A 13-year-old boy who lives in the home told NBC 6 he was woken up by the gunfire.

“Someone started shooting and my auntie woke up," he said. "It sounded like 'pow, pow, pow.' We just stayed out here, [police] got our names and stuff, and then we went inside after three hours," he said.

A neighbor, Raul Serrano, tells NBC 6 in Spanish he got home from work Monday morning moments after the shooting happened.

He said he is glad no one was injured, but it is scary to think that this could happen in their neighborhood.

Police did not release any details on the shooter or vehicle involved. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.