2 women hospitalized after drive-by shooting in central Broward

Two women were hospitalized Friday after they were shot in a drive-by in central Broward County, sheriff's officials said.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies responded at 2:23 p.m. to a drive-by shooting near the 100 block of Northwest 29th Terrace in unincorporated central Broward, where they found two female victims.

They were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions or identities weren't disclosed.

Shortly after, deputies found the car believed to be involved in the shooting along Florida's Turnpike, BSO said. The subjects in the vehicle were detained for questioning.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.