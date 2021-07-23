Drive-by Shooting in Hialeah Neighborhood Captured on Home Security Video

A drive-by shooting captured on a home security video in Hialeah has people in one neighborhood living in fear.

“I jumped up and jumped on top of my kids to shield them because I didn’t know what was going on,” said one witness, who did not want to be identified. “I was pretty scared.”

The shooting happened along West 2nd Avenue and 36th Street around 5 a.m. Thursday.

“Then I go up and ran to the door and looked outside and tried to see what it was, and saw a black car speeding away,” said the neighbor. “So I called the police and I checked the camera and see a black SUV shooting in the air at the house before mine. It shot like nine to 10 times.”

There have not been any reports of anyone getting injured. NBC 6 has reached out to the Hialeah Police Department for more information about the case, but the department has not responded.

“I don’t feel good,” said the witness. “I’m scared for my kids. My kids should not have to be traumatized and have to go through that. There’s a lot of elderly people here and a lot of kids here. Nobody should have to go through that."