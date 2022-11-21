North Miami Beach House Riddled With Bullets in Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a North Miami Beach home riddled with bullets Monday morning.

North Miami Beach Police officials said the shooting happened at a home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place shortly before 7 a.m.

Several shots were fired into the residence but no injuries were reported, police said.

A boy who lives in the home said he was woken up by the gunfire.

“It sounded like 'pow, pow, pow.' We just stayed out here, they got our names and stuff, and then we went inside after three hours," he said.

Police did not release any details on the shooter or vehicle involved. No other information was immediately available.

