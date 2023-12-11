Drive-by shooting near 7-Eleven leaves man injured in SW Miami-Dade

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting near a 7-Eleven in southwest Miami-Dade Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. at 13690 Southwest 268th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds from a drive-by shooting.

The man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. His identity wasn't released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"It's a miracle because of the fact of the number of rounds that were fired here that no one else was hurt," said Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta.

Footage showed several police officers outside the 7-Eleven, which was partially blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.

"This could have been a targeted incident because of the fact they came in and circled around as if they were positioning themselves to open fire," said Zabaleta.

Police said they're still investigating the shooting and have no information about the vehicle or suspects.