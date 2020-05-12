Miami-Dade

Drive-By Shooting Victim Hospitalized After Being Involved in Homestead Car Crash

Miami-Dade Police say the shooting took place just after 7:30 p.m. near the 30300 block of Southwest 156th Avenue, where the female victim was struck

Police are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade late Monday evening that led to a car crash while the victim was being taken to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police say the shooting took place just after 7:30 p.m. near the 30300 block of Southwest 156th Avenue, where the female victim was struck and transported from the scene by several Good Samaritans who intended to take the victim to an area hospital.

Moments later, the car was hit near the intersection of Southwest 312th Street and 152nd Avenue in Homestead. Fire Rescue crews airlifted the female victim to an area hospital, where her condition was not released.

Detectives have not released any additional information about both the shooting as well as the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

