Drive-In Entertainment Venue Set to Open on Miami Youth Fair Grounds

The grounds that usually host Miami's annual Youth Fair will now be used for a multi-use drive in theater, Drive In at The Fair, that's set to open on August 14th with a showing of Scarface.

"Drive-In at The Fair will showcase classic motion pictures and family-friendly movies, live performances, events, concerts and theater, all at a social distance that allows visitors to enjoy al fresco entertainment from the safety of their cars," a press release said.

The venue, located on Coral Way and 109th Avenue, has space for 150 cars. Large video screens will be set up in corner areas, and there will also be an outdoor stage for live performances and concerts.

Admission is $11 per person but free for kids ages 15 and under. Visitors can order food and drinks up to 45 minutes before showtime, and their orders will be delivered to their cars.

The drive-in will kick off with five screenings per weekend, and showings will include "crowd-pleaser classics as well as kid-friendly options."

The venue is being set up by a Coral Gables-based firm, 3FEO Entertainment; to purchase tickets and pre-order food, visit their website. (Tickets go on sale August 7th.)

The press release also noted that the drive-in "will be available to rent for those looking for a unique, safe, and fun venue for everything from corporate meetings and fundraisers to private dance recitals and private screenings."