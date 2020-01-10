Drive in Fort Lauderdale to Benefit Haiti Amputee Soccer Team

In light of the 10-year anniversary of the devastating Haiti earthquake, a community is coming together to help benefit the Haiti Amputee Soccer Team.

The "Soccer Cleats for Hope" drive is taking place Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Sponsored by the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce, the drive will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will accept donations of soccer gear ranging from cleats, soccer balls, goalie gloves and more.

Donations can be dropped off at 221 West Oakland Park Boulevard.