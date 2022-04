One of the drive-in movie theater screens at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill caught fire Monday.

Firefighters were seen trying to put out the blaze at the flea market off West Sunrise Boulevard.

Lauderhill units on scene of a working fire at the Swap Shop. 3291 West Sunrise Blvd. — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) April 4, 2022

A message on the Swap Shop's website said the drive-in is currently undergoing renovations.