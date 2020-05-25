Bay Harbor Islands

Drive Thru Botox? Miami-Dade Doctor Gets Creative During Pandemic

By Daniela Flamini

Across the country, drive-thrus exist for fast food and convenience stores. In Miami, they exist for botox, too.

Miami-based plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, well-known on Instagram as @TheRealDrMiami, shared a video of a drive-thru botox procedure that took place Sunday afternoon in Bay Harbor Islands.

The video shows a patient pulling up in her car to receive botox treatment from someone covered in protective personal equipment while staying in the driver's seat.

"Drive thru-botox. It's a thing, only in Miami," the caption reads.

This article tagged under:

Bay Harbor IslandsMiami-Dade CountyPlastic Surgery
