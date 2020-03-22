Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Coming to Marlins Park

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that Marlins Park would be the newest site for free drive-thru coronavirus testing Sunday afternoon.

In a video update, Gimenez said details were still being finalized but an official announcement would be given Monday.

Gimenez said the county was working with Jackson Health System, the University of Miami, the City of Miami and the Miami Marlins to iron out the details.

Earlier Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the state's newest drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium, which is set to open to the public on Monday.

Only those who fall into one of two groups qualify for testing at the stadium: first responders, and people over the age of 65 who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 830, including 768 Florida residents and 62 non-residents, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Miami-Dade reached 177 cases and Broward reached 180, the highest number of cases per county in the state. The death toll was 13.