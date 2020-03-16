Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing in Broward Coming Soon: Gov. DeSantis

What to Know Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that a drive-thru testing facility will soon open at a hospital in Broward County

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that a drive-thru testing facility will soon open at a hospital in Broward County, the hardest-hit county from the new coronavirus, as the state seeks to boost testing capacity.

The number of confirmed cases surged to nearly 150 statewide, amid four deaths reported by Florida health officials. More than 170 National Guard personnel have deployed in Broward County, and some 300 additional Guard members are soon to be activated to help with drive-thru testing.

The drive-thru testing facility will be set up in cooperation with the Memorial Healthcare System's hospital in Miramar. Broward leads the state with 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Miami-Dade had 13 confirmed cases.

“We're going to work really hard to get this up and running as soon as possible,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday evening. “We want to put resources with the greatest need.”

The Florida National Guard has called up all of it's medical professionals to form Task Force - Medical. Our #Soldiers and #Airmen are supporting the @HealthyFla Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Broward County. #COVID19#FloridaFirst #RightReadyRelelvant pic.twitter.com/ldtfpKUv4j — FloridaNationalGuard (@FLGuard) March 15, 2020

The governor said the tests would be free to patients.

The state's emergency management director, Jared Moskowitz, said Florida is still finalizing details on how to deploy its drive-thru virus-testing station. He said he was mindful that the operation could become overwhelmed by people seeking testing.

DeSantis said recently that the state is purchasing 2,500 testing kits — enough to test 625,000 of the state's 21.3 million residents. State officials said they currently have 1,000 of the test kits in hand.

The mayors of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale announced new beach closures and restrictions on bars and restaurants in response to large spring break crowds and to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, City of Miami commissioner Manolo Reyes sent a letter to DeSantis Sunday requesting he ddeploy the National Guard to Miami to develop a similar drive-thru testing.

DeSantis said Florida should brace for even more infections and he again urged residents — particularly younger people on spring break — to exercise caution and refrain from gathering in crowds.