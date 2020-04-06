coronavirus

Drive-Thru Food Distribution Taking Place Monday in Sweetwater Amid Pandemic

The event is open to the public while supplies last and residents must arrive in their cars as no walk-ups are allowed

tops of canned food
NBC News

A city in Miami-Dade County is becoming the latest to give back to residents with a drive-thru food distribution on Monday.

The city of Sweetwater will hold the event from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Vann Academy, located at 400 Northwest 112th Avenue. The event is open to Miami-Dade County residents while supplies last and residents must arrive in their cars as no walk-ups are allowed.

The event, a partnership between Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez, Miami-Dade county commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz and Farm Share, is the latest in South Florida in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

newsletter Apr 1

Get the Latest Local Updates on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Miami-Dade 21 hours ago

New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens at South Dade Government Center

Other events in recent weeks at locations including Tamiami Park, Pembroke Park, Hallandale Beach and Liberty City have been designed to give thousands of pounds of food to families in the area who may have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. 

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami-DadeSweetwaterfood drive
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us