Drive-Thru Food Distribution Taking Place Monday in Sweetwater Amid Pandemic

A city in Miami-Dade County is becoming the latest to give back to residents with a drive-thru food distribution on Monday.

The city of Sweetwater will hold the event from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Vann Academy, located at 400 Northwest 112th Avenue. The event is open to Miami-Dade County residents while supplies last and residents must arrive in their cars as no walk-ups are allowed.

The event, a partnership between Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez, Miami-Dade county commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz and Farm Share, is the latest in South Florida in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other events in recent weeks at locations including Tamiami Park, Pembroke Park, Hallandale Beach and Liberty City have been designed to give thousands of pounds of food to families in the area who may have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.