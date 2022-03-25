Driver Accused in Deadly Hollywood Crash Staying in Jail

The man accused of being behind the wheel during a crash in Hollywood that killed a 20-year-old woman and seriously injured her friend is being held in jail on no bond, a judge ordered.

Connor Tyson, 20, faces several charges in the Sept. 17 crash, including vehicular homicide, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators said Tyson did not stop for officers and drove through a flashing red light and t-boned another vehicle. The impact from that collision launched the victims' vehicle into the wall of a beauty salon on Pembroke Road near State Road 7.

Britania Hemmings died that night. Her friend, who was seriously injured, was driving the car Tyson crashed into.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The mother of the injured victim told a judge in Tyson's bond court hearing Friday morning how her daughter may be permanently injured.

"My daughter is alive, but she is a shell of a person that she was before," she said. "I don’t know if we will ever get her back right."

Hemmings' father also appealed to the judge during the hearing.

"You see a cop trying to stop you and you’re chasing like there’s nowhere … and take my daughter's life," Greg Hemmings said.

Tyson was living with his mother in St. Lucie County, waiting as the investigation moved forward, his lawyer said. But police arrested him and brought him back to Broward, where a judge ordered Tyson to be held on no bond.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.