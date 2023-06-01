Driver Arrested a Year After Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run Left Pedestrian Dead: Police

More than a year after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a northeast Miami-Dade street, police said they've arrested the man who was behind the wheel.

Sean McEvoy, 31, was arrested Wednesday in the May 23, 2022 crash that killed 51-year-old Cesar Pena-Herrera, an arrest warrant said.

Pena-Herrera was in the crosswalk on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 114th Street when he was struck and killed by a red Volkswagen Jetta, the warrant said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Sean McEvoy

Surveillance footage released by Miami-Dade Police showed the fatal crash.

The car fled the scene and was later found abandoned in the parking lot of a nearby public storage business.

Pena-Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Records showed McEvoy was the registered owner of the car but when detectives contacted McEvoy, he told them he'd been in a crash the month before and had brought his car to a body shop and hadn't picked it up, the warrant said.

But surveillance video from the body shop showed McEvoy picking up the car on May 20, three days before the fatal hit-and-run, the warrant said.

According to the warrant, McEvoy had been arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol in Massachusetts on May 28, 2018 and January 10, 2019, and did not have a valid driver's license in the State of Florida at the time of the crash.

McEvoy is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with a suspended license causing death.

He was booked into jail, where he remained held on $40,000 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.