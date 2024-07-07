Driver arrested after crash kills passengers, splits car in half in Cooper City

A driver was arrested after a horrific crash cut a car in half and left his passenger dead in Cooper City early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Sheridan Street and N University Drive, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

In bond court on Sunday, prosecutors claimed the driver, identified as Ivan Billie Jr., had a blood alcohol level of 0.239 and gave law enforcement officers conflicting statements about the crash.

A witness also claimed that Billie, 25, was driving as fast as 190 miles per hour before the impact. Police have not confirmed this information.

The suspect tried swerving around another car when he lost control and went into the median, crashing into a tree, investigators said. The car kept sliding, again crashing into a second tree before a concrete pole -- knocking it over.

"On scene, deputies located the car split in half," the sheriff's office said. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Sheridan Street between Pine Island Road and University Drive were shut down for several hours due to the traffic crash investigation.

Pembroke Pines police were the first to respond to the incident, but later said the Broward County Sheriff's Office would take the lead in the investigation.

Billie faces a long list of charges including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence resulting in death.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.