Driver Arrested After Crashing Slingshot Motorcycle on Miami Beach Sidewalk

Surveillance footage captured the moments where a driver crashed the Slingshot three-wheel motorcycle they were driving onto a sidewalk in Miami Beach before fleeing the scene and later being arrested.

Video given to NBC6 by Mitch Novick showed the crash.

Miami Beach Police said the driver, 24-year-old Adrianna Alcover-Nazario, was traveling east on 11th Street near Jefferson Avenue when she lost control and crashed into a cargo van. The van later hit another motorcycle and a Mercedes SUV.

Nazario later crashed into a parking pole on Collins Avenue before she fled and was later taken into custody by two parking enforcement officers.

"She got out was looked to be wearing what looked like a full face mask (and) pulled it off," Novick said.

She currently faces two charges of leaving the scene of an accident and is being held on $1,000 bond.