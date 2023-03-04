Driver Arrested After Fleeing Margate Crash That Killed Mother, Hospitalized Toddler Last Month

Nearly a month after a young South Florida mother was killed in a Margate hit-and-run crash, police have made an arrest.

Ricky Lee, 20, appeared in court Saturday morning after his arrest Friday. Lee is accused of fleeing on foot after crashing into a tree, killing a young woman and injuring two other people.

Markya Kyana Hunt, 21, died at the scene of the Feb. 6 crash near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest 1st Street in Margate.

Hunt's 1-year-old daughter and the other woman in the car were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lee faces several charges including failure to remain at an accident scene involving death, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid driver's license causing death.

His bond was set at over $250,000. When and if he bonds out, he would be under house arrest, must wear a GPS monitor, and can't drive or consume alcohol.