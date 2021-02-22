Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Fatal Lauderdale Lakes Crash: BSO

A driver who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Lauderdale Lakes over the weekend has been arrested on DUI and other charges, authorities said.

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday in the area of West Oakland Park Boulevard near Northwest 46th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Darren Fertil was behind the wheel of a silver Honda when he tried to make a left onto 46th from Oakland Park and failed to yield to the right of way.

The Honda struck the driver's side of a vehicle being driven by 19-year-old Marcus Dyland Hemans, a Fort Lauderdale resident.

The impact caused Hemans’ vehicle to strike a tree then be redirected back to the roadway where it came to a final rest, officials said.

Hemans was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died.

Fertil fled the scene on foot but was found at a nearby apartment complex with the help of a K-9 unit, officials said.

Fertil is charged with two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, DUI second offense, failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving while license suspended and failure to yield right-of-way when turning left.

Authorities said Fertil also had an active warrant for driving with a suspended license.

Fertil was in custody Monday, authorities said. Attorney information wasn't available.

The crash remains under investigation.