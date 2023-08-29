Driver arrested after man dies following fall from trunk of moving vehicle: BSO

A teen driver has been arrested after one of the passengers in his vehicle fell off the trunk and died in North Lauderdale earlier this month, authorities said.

The incident happened back on the morning of Aug. 11 in the 1500 block of Southwest 81st Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the area and found a man lying in the middle of the road.

He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries on Aug. 14. His identity wasn't released.

Detectives said a driver, 18-year-old Kaiden Funk, was behind the wheel of a Volvo S60 and had stopped at a traffic signal when the victim, who was one of his passengers, said he was going to get out and ride outside on top of the trunk.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kaiden Funk

As the Volvo continued down the roadway, the passenger fell off the trunk and landed in the roadway.

Funk, of Lauderhill, was arrested last week on a charge of vehicular homicide and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.