Driver Arrested After Stolen Dump Truck Crashes Into Miami Home, Narrowly Missing Baby

A family said a dump truck that crashed into their Little Havana home Tuesday almost came close to crushing a 1-year-old in her playpen and landing the driver behind bars.

"I went through a big scare because it was my baby that was by the door," the mother said.

At around 4:30 p.m., investigators said the truck crashed into a white car and then barreled through the living room of a home near NW 7th Street and 18th Avenue. The impact pushed furniture across the room.

"My motherly instinct kicked in when I went to grab my baby," the mother said. "I looked up and the air mattress had exploded. There was debris everywhere and the truck was right in front of me."

No one inside the home was hurt.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has the images of the scary scene after the truck narrowly missed hitting an infant child.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Delvis Gonzalez. He faces several charges, including grand theft and burglary.

Delvis Gonzalez (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Ahmmon Richards said the trunk was stolen from the lot of his moving company. He was getting ready to close for the day when he heard a strange noise in the parking lot.

"I step outside, and I hear our trucks moving," he said

When he looked outside, he realized the truck was being stolen.

"He saw that I was looking so he — vroom — hit the gas. Gone," Richards said.

Richards called 911 and ran after the truck, which crashed moments later, about a mile away from his business.

"No care for human life," he said. "He didn’t care about going to jail."

Investigators said crews had to Gonzalez from the truck. Both he and the driver of the car that was hit were taken to the hospital. Gonzalez was later released and faces a $6,000 bond.