Driver arrested after West Little River hit-and-run crash that killed passenger

A man was arrested Wednesday in the hit-and-run crash that left a woman, allegedly his passenger, dead in West Little River, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police had been searching for 38-year-old Marvin Cisneros Garcia since the crash happened on April 28.

It was around 5:45 a.m. when a Chevrolet Colorado, allegedly driven by Garcia, collided with a Dodge Ram at the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue, Miami-Dade police said.

The Colorado's front right passenger, 33-year-old Meylin Munoz Romero, was killed as a result.

After the crash, police said Garcia fled the scene on foot.

Pictured: Marvin Cisneros Garcia

Police sought Garcia for two months before arresting him on a warrant for leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. They did not provide more details on how they took him into custody.

He is now being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond.