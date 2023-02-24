Driver Arrested After Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Miami

The driver who police said killed a woman in a hit-and-run crash in Miami Thursday morning has been arrested.
Jonah Desaulniers, 23, was charged with first degree murder and is being held with no bond.
The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace.
Miami Police officials said the woman, a pedestrian, was struck and killed. She was later identified as 71-year-old Mercedes Lopez.
Shortly after that crash, Coral Gables Police arrived at the scene of a hit and run crash at the intersection of Miracle Mile and Salzedo Street. The vehicle involved in that crash, a brown Honda SUV, matched the description of the one involved in the Miami crash.
Police found the SUV and took Desaulniers into custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated before being released into police custody.