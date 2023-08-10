Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into home in Miramar

Residents in the city of Miramar woke up to a loud crash and destruction Thursday morning.

According to Miramar Police a suspected drunk driver traveling at a high rate of speed hit a fence and a pair of parked cars before coming to a rest on homeowner George Ellis’ lawn.

“It just got louder and louder and louder until it hit the tree,” said Ellis. “I opened the door and there it was right there.”

The early morning crash occurred around 4:20 Thursday morning along Miramar Parkway near SW 66th Ave.

“A couple, had a little bit too much to drink, because they were out partying,” said Ellis. “They had on party clothes and were going too fast. I don’t know if they fell asleep or what, but they went straight instead of turning.”

According to Miramar police the car destroyed a fence, hit a car and clipped a tree then another car before it came to a stop.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Ellis. “People just drive crazy, especially at 4 o’ clock in the morning.”

Investigators said the driver and his passenger refused medical treatment and suffered only minor injuries, but the driver also left the scene with a DUI.

Ellis said it’s not the first time he’s felt with damage from a crash or seen speeding along his parkway.

“Too many,” said Ellis. There way of slowing them down was putting the little white strips along the parkway and all that did was make a lot of noise.”