Driver arrested for fatal hit and run in Fort Lauderdale appears in court

The man accused of killing a man on a bike during a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday appeared in court on Sunday.

Court records show that Max Patrick Fleury is being charged with failing to stop for an accident involving death, driving while license is suspended and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

According to a statement by FLPD, the accident happened at the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard around 12:19 A.M.

Officials confirmed the man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A witness who knew the victim told NBC6 that he would use his bike to go to work in Pompano Beach and worked as an auto body technician.

Police say that the driver left the scene, but that they were able to locate a vehicle that had damage consistent with a crash and made a traffic stop.