Driver Arrested for Hit-and-Run That Injured Child in Oakland Park

A woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly hitting a 2-year-old with her vehicle in Oakland Park and then driving away, officials said.

Kimberly Mathis, 60, of North Lauderdale, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 11 crash near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Stree and 5th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the driver pulling into a parking lot about a half mile from where the hit-and-run occurred.

The driver can be seen exiting a burgundy 2018-2022 Ford Edge and walking around the vehicle. The driver then appears to check the car's front passenger side.

Officials said media reports and public tips helped them identify the driver.

Mathis was arrested at her home and was taken to BSO's Main Jail.

She faces a charge of failing to stop/remain at an accident involving injury. Attorney information was not available.