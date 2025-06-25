Driver arrested in 120+ mph fiery crash in Lauderhill that killed man: Police

Over a year after a fiery high-speed crash in Lauderhill left a man dead and multiple other people injured, the alleged driver accused of causing the collision has been arrested.

Cristian Gonzalez, 24, is facing vehicular homicide and other charges in the May 23, 2024 crash that killed 50-year-old Daryl L. Walker.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Gonzalez went before a judge Wednesday, where the family of Walker also spoke and shared their heartache.

Broward Sheriff's Office Broward Sheriff's Office

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"He would have been 51 and we lost him in that car accident and it has been a tragedy ever since then for me and my family," said his mother, Vicky.

Police said Gonzalez was speeding behind the wheel of a blue Mercedes-Benz near Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue when the Mercedes T-boned Walker, who was trying to make a left turn while driving his silver Chevy sedan.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, but in court Wednesday, a prosecutor said just how fast Gonzalez was going.

One person is dead and three others are injured after a fiery crash in Lauderhill Thursday morning.

"The black box in the defendant's vehicle showed that the defendant’s vehicle was traveling at 123 mph three seconds before the crash," the prosecutor said.

Bodycam video showed a Lauderhill Police officer and firefighter working to put out the fire and rescue a passenger who was trapped in the Mercedes after the crash.

Body camera footage shows a Lauderhill police officer running toward danger after a car crashed and burst into flames. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

Two passengers who were in Gonzalez's car suffered serious leg fractures in the wreck.

In court Wednesday, Walker's brother detailed how Gonzalez has a lengthy criminal record of speeding.

"He has exceeding speeds from 110 in a 65, 104 in a 65, 89 miles per hour in a 35," Klinny Walker said. "It’s at least 7 or more of these infractions, excessive speeding, and this is what killed my brother. Speeding down the road."

Walker's mother said the family is still suffering from his loss.

"I’m a Christian, but I still think this person should pay for what they have done. They took the life of my son," she said.

Gonzalez is being held without bond and if released won't be allowed to drive.