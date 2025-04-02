Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash at Liberty City bus stop

A driver who plowed into a bus stop in Liberty City last week, killing a woman and sending others to the hospital, has been arrested.
Ivan Maurice Houston, 53, was arrested on Wednesday in the March 22 hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street.
Surveillance video shows a black Mercedes Benz driving on the sidewalk and crashing into a bus stop where people were sitting and standing.
The person who died was 47-year-old Patricia Valencia, a mother of two boys. Four others were injured in the crash and hospitalized.
The Mercedes jumped the curb and rolled onto its side. The driver left the scene on foot, officials said.
Jail records show Houston faces multiple charges, including several counts of driving without a license causing death and serious injury.