Driver arrested in drunken New Year's crash on I-95 that killed Road Ranger: FHP

A driver who was allegedly drunk when she caused a New Year's crash on Interstate 95 in Hollywood that killed a Road Ranger has been arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.

Latoya Hayes, 45, was arrested Thursday on charges including vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI causing property damage and reckless driving causing property damage, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Hollywood Boulevard and left Road Ranger Jose Parra dead.

Family Photo Jose Parra

Authorities said Parra and two FHP troopers had responded to an earlier crash and were still at the scene in the southbound express lanes, with Parra Guadama outside his truck.

According to an arrest affidavit, the FHP troopers' vehicles had their emergency blue lights activated, and Parra's Road Ranger truck, a Ford F-250, had its red and amber lights activated with a directional arrow board also activated.

Hayes, who was driving a 2012 BMW X6 in the southbound lanes, approached a Honda Accord that was also heading southbound.

The BMW was going at a higher rate of speed than the Accord and "began to careen out of control" and hit the Accord from behind, the affidavit said.

Hayes' BMW hit the concrete median wall before colliding with the Road Ranger truck, the FHP vehicles and hitting Parra.

Parra, a 28-year-old from Pembroke Pines, was killed at the scene. Two FHP troopers were hospitalized, along with a passenger in the Accord.

A trooper at the scene noticed Hayes had "an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from her facial area as she spoke" and had "bloodshot red watery eyes," while a traffic homicide sergeant noted that she was "actively chewing gum in an attempt to conceal the odor of alcohol," the affidavit said.

Two blood samples were taken from Hayes at 6:53 and 6:54 a.m., more than three hours after the crash, which showed she had a blood alcohol level of .168, more than twice Florida's legal limit of .08, the affidavit said.

Hayes also had a Florida license that had been expired in October of 2003, the affidavit said.

Parra had just gotten married five months before the crash. His wife said he never got to live out his dream of becoming a firefighter.

"My husband was a Road Ranger, a superhero," Staci Parra said. "Loved his job, loved to help everybody around him."