Driver Arrested in Hit-and-Run Crash in Hialeah That Killed Elderly Man: Police

A driver who fled the scene of a head-on crash in Hialeah that left an elderly man dead over the weekend has been arrested, police said.

Tashun Hardy, 24, is facing charges of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Southeast 8th Avenue and Southeast 4th Place.

According to the report, the victim was in a small Toyota pickup truck when he was hit head-on by a Jaguar F-Pace SUV, causing "catastrophic damage."

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot and was captured on nearby surveillance cameras, the report said.

The report said the SUV had been rented in Fort Lauderdale by a man from Illinois, who then sub-rented it to Hardy, who's also from Illinois.

The man who originally rented the SUV said Hardy told him it had been stolen in a carjacking, the report said.

But when investigators met with Hardy, they recognized him from the surveillance footage, the report said.

He also had a cut on the inside of his lip that was "consistent with an injury suffered from a vehicle air bag deployment," the report said.

Hardy was booked into jail, where he remained held on $100,000 bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.