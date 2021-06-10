Driver Arrested in Hit-and-Run in SW Miami-Dade That Killed Scooter Rider: Police

A driver who fatally struck an electric scooter rider in southwest Miami-Dade and fled the scene has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Marcus Pradere, 19, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with physical evidence, Miami-Dade Police said.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 296th Street and Old Dixie Highway.

Officials said 38-year-old Rolando Rodriguez was riding the scooter when he was struck by a red Honda Accord. The driver fled the scene and Rodriguez died from his injuries.

According to an arrest report, investigators were able to track down the car to a home on Southwest 194th Street.

When detectives went to the home, Pradere's father said "I know exactly why you are here, come in, my son was very scared," the arrest report said.

At the home detectives found the Honda, which had evidence consistent with the one that was involved in the hit-and-run, the report said.

"The vehicle was covered with a gray colored cover in attempt to conceal the damages," the report said.

Pradere later confessed to being involved in the crash, and said he knew he'd struck the victim and fled the scene without rendering aid, the report said.

Pradere was booked into jail, where he was being held on $15,000 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.