Driver Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Cyclist in May: Miami-Dade Police

More than five months after a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run while cycling home from work in southwest Miami-Dade, police said they've arrested the driver.

Peter Garcia, 26, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash causing death in the May 14 crash that killed 34-year-old Jose Piedra Perez, Miami-Dade Police said Thursday.

Police said Garcia was behind the wheel of a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 when he hit Perez's bicycle on Sunset Drive at Southwest 109th Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Perez was thrown onto the hood of the car and fell into the roadway as the Mercedes fled the scene, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Perez dead at the scene.

Later that day, the owner of the car went to police and said she was a passenger at the time of the crash and had pleaded with Garcia to return to the scene but he refused, an arrest report said.

Garcia, of Cutler Bay, surrendered to police on Wednesday with his attorney, the report said. He was booked into jail.

Friends said Perez worked in the kitchen of a Don Burrito Restaurant and would bike to and from work.