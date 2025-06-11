Driver arrested in Liberty City deadly hit-and-run that killed great-grandmother: Police

A man accused of killing of 76-year-old woman after a hit-and-run in Liberty City was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Rodrick Leon Davis Jr., 33, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the incident on Monday at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 60th Street shortly after 8 a.m.

An arrest report said surveillance video captured the victim, Koritza Ortiz, crossing the street when Davis Jr. struck her and drove off.

When fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, they pronounced Ortiz deceased.

Officials said parts of Davis Jr.'s car were left scattered across the street in the aftermath.