Driver Arrested in Sunrise Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Bicyclist

The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Sunrise that left a bicyclist dead Friday has been arrested, police said.

Devin Daniel Doers, 44, was arrested Sunday on charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving, careless driving, leaving the scene of a crash without giving information, and tampering with or destroying physical evidence, an arrest report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Nob Hill Road.

According to the report, Doers was behind the wheel of his gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox when he struck the bicyclist.

The victim was rushed to Broward General Hospital where he later died. His identity hasn't been released.

The crash left pieces of the bicycle and the SUV at the scene, including a bumper bracket with a serial numer that helped police identify the vehicle, the report said.

The report said a witness saw a grey SUV traveling at a high rate of speed past his house shortly after the crash. Thewitness said the SUV was driving so fast it almost flipped, and it had severe front-end damage on its passenger side and a flat front tire on its passenger side, the report said.

When the witness saw reports about the hit-and-run on the news, the witness contacted police and gave them the address of where the SUV could be found, the report said.

Officers responded and found the severely damaged Equinox, which was registered to Doers. The officers tried to make contact with someone at the home where the vehicle was found but no one answered the door, though a detective saw a man peering through the blinds who refused to come outside, the report said.

The SUV was towed to the police station and when it was examined, detectives found clothing fibers embedded in the shattered windshield that were consistent with the clothing the victim was wearing, the report said.

Investigators eventually made contact with Doers, who agreed to be interviewed by detectives. During the interview he "became emotional and teary eyed as he admitted to hitting the bicyclist and leaving the scene," the report said.

"He said he was not sure what he hit at first but was scared so he went home. When he got home he observed the severe amount of damage and realized he 'must have hit a person,'" the report said.

"I should have gone back," told detectives, according to the report.

Doers was adamant that he did not see the bicyclist prior to hitting him and blamed his dark tinted windows and windshield as a possible cause, the report said.

Police arrested Doers and he was booked into jail, where he remained held on $145,000 bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.